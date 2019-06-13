wrestling / News
New Tournament Announced at NXT Tapings (SPOILER)
– A new tournament is officially set for NXT, having been announced at Wednesday’s NXT tapings. As noted in our https://411mania.com/wrestling/ongoing-spoilers-from-nxt-taping/ target=new>ongoing spoilers, William Regal announced a eight-man NXT Breakout Tournament, which will feature only talent that has yet to have a chance on NXT television. The eight men will compete in a single-elimination tournament with the winner getting an NXT title shot of their choice.
The tournament will feature Jordan Myles (ACH), BOA, Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland), Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee), Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock), Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw), Angel Garza (Garza Jr), and Joaquin Wilde (DJZ). The specific brackets are below.
Scoop #17: The NXT Breakout Tournament Bracket pic.twitter.com/2t3qTIO9IL
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 12, 2019
