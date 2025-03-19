wrestling / News
New Tournament Set For Top Contender To WWE Women’s Speed Championship
March 19, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new tournament to decide the top contender to the Women’s Speed Champion Candice LeRae.
The first round will see Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance and Michin vs. Shayna Baszler. The winners will then face each other for a shot at LeRae. The tournament begins on next week’s episode.
