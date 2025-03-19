wrestling / News

New Tournament Set For Top Contender To WWE Women’s Speed Championship

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new tournament to decide the top contender to the Women’s Speed Champion Candice LeRae.

The first round will see Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance and Michin vs. Shayna Baszler. The winners will then face each other for a shot at LeRae. The tournament begins on next week’s episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading