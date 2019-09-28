WWE News: New Trademark Filed For The Undertaker, Promo For Total Divas’ Return

– WWE has filed a new trademark for one of The Undertaker’s key nicknames. PWInsider reports that the company filed to trademark “The Phenom.” The Dead Man is advertised to appear at Crown Jewel on October 31st.

– E! has released a new promo for the return of Total Divas, which you can see below. The video features Ronda Rousey discussing her love of her castmates and more. The show returns for season nine on October 2nd at 10 PM ET.