wrestling / News
New Trailer For WWE Ruthless Aggression Series
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has released a new trailer for their upcoming WWE Ruthless Aggression series. You can check out the trailer below for the show, which premieres on February 16th on the WWE Network.
The docuseries looks back at (unsurprisingly, considering the name) the “Ruthless Aggression” era of WWE, examining the challenges that the company encountered after it won the Monday Night Wars and bought WCW. It will cover John Cena’s debut, Brock Lesnar’s rise and other aspects of that era.
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler on Vince McMahon Yelling at The Broadcast Team, Says Vince Has Never Yelled At Him
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero’s Injury During The Radicalz’ In-Ring Debut, The Group Losing All Their Matches That Night
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has a Concussion Protocol in Place, on Level of Involvement Talents Have in Developing Their Personas
- Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy