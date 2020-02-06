New Trailer For WWE Ruthless Aggression Series

WWE has released a new trailer for their upcoming WWE Ruthless Aggression series. You can check out the trailer below for the show, which premieres on February 16th on the WWE Network.

The docuseries looks back at (unsurprisingly, considering the name) the “Ruthless Aggression” era of WWE, examining the challenges that the company encountered after it won the Monday Night Wars and bought WCW. It will cover John Cena’s debut, Brock Lesnar’s rise and other aspects of that era.