Various News: New Trailer For HBO’s Andre the Giant Documentary, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV, Rick Astley Debuts Wrestling-Themed Music Video

– HBO has released a new trailer for their documentary about Andre the Giant, which premieres on April 10 at 10 PM ET.

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV, which includes Kenny Omega vs. Jay White for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from “The New Beginning in Sapporo. It airs at 8 PM ET.

– 80s pop star Rick Astley has released a new music video, which happens to be wrestling-themed. I promise you this isn’t a Rick Roll.