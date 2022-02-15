New Trailer, More Details for Today’s WWE 2K22 Ratings Reveal on G4

– As previously noted, WWE and G4TV will present the WWE 2K22 ratings reveal later today. The special will be streamed at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT on UpUpDownDown on YouTube and G4TV Twitch & YouTube. G4 has released some additional details and a new trailer for today’s 90-minute special.

Today’s special will be hosted by WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Bayley alongside G4’s Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil. Also, the presentation will feature appearances by WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio Jr., and more reacting to their new ratings, which will be revealed to them by 2K Games influencer Ronnie2K.

The hosts will play mini-games in G4 studio during the special to guess the ratings of each Superstar and also provide some expert analysis as they find out about the new Superstar ratings.

The special will be simulstreamed today at G4’s Twitch and YouTube channels and UpUpDownDown on YouTube. It will air later on Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 pm ET on G4’s linear broadcast channels.

WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11. The pre-order bonus includes The Undertaker Immortal Pack, with three different versions of The Undertaker.