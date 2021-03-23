wrestling / News
New Trailer For WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix Released
The next WWE Icons special arrives on Sunday with a look at Beth Phoenix, and a new trailer for the episode is online. You can see the video below for the docuseries episode, which premieres on WWE Network and Peacock on Sunday. There will also be an Icons: Revisited post-show for the episode that will feature Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla interviewing Mickie James, Molly Holly, Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley among others.
