New Trailer For WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix Released

March 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix

The next WWE Icons special arrives on Sunday with a look at Beth Phoenix, and a new trailer for the episode is online. You can see the video below for the docuseries episode, which premieres on WWE Network and Peacock on Sunday. There will also be an Icons: Revisited post-show for the episode that will feature Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla interviewing Mickie James, Molly Holly, Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley among others.

Beth Phoenix, WWE Icons, Jeremy Thomas

