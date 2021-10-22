New Trial Date Set For Rhaka Khan’s Criminal Case

A new trial date has been officially set for charges against TNA alumna Rhaka Khan. As previously reported, Khan (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) is set to stand trial on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate. The trial has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.

According to PWInsider, the trial will now take begin on February 25th, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. A hearing is set for November 17th, with a pre-trial conference set for December 16th.

A bench warrant was issued for Khan in September, but rescinded earlier this month when she posted a Personal Recognizance Bond.

Interference with child custody is taking or keeping a child when you know that doing so violates a court order or judgement and is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison.