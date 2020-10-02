New Trial Date Set in Lawsuit Over Randy Orton’s Tattooos

A new trial date is official for the lawsuit filed by Randy Orton’s one-time tattoo artist over her work’s including in the WWE 2K game series. PWInsider reports that due to the pandemic, the trial will now kick off on February 16th, 2021 before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois at 9 AM ET.

As previously reported, the judge in the case ruled that Catherine Alexander’s work was copied by WWE and Take-Two Interactive Software for the game, and that a jury trial will determine if the copying rises to the level of copyright infringement.

Alexander says that she did not give WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., or Yuke’s LA permission to use the tattoos which include the tribal tattoos on Orton’s forearm, a Bible verse on his arm, a dove, a rose, and a skull.