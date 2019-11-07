New Trial Date Set in Randy Orton/WWE 2K Tattoo Lawsuit

– The lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos in the WWE 2K video game series has a new trial date. PWInsider reports that the lawsuit has received a jury trial date of June 1st, 2020 at 9 AM. The trial was originally set for April 27, 2020 earlier this year.

The lawsuit was filed by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander, who says she did the tattoo work on Orton between 2003 and 2008, and that she had submitted applications to copyright the ink designs on March 15th, 2018 before she filed the lawsuit in April of that year. Alexander says that the tattoos are original works by her and that when she contacted WWE about material featuring Orton’s tattoos being sold in 2009, they offered her $450 which she turned down and told WWE that she didn’t grant them permission to duplicate or reproduce the tattoos.

Alexander is arguing that the recreation of the tattoos in the 2K video games infringes on her ownership rights to the designs and says, “Mr. Orton does not have ownership in the copyrights asserted herein and has no authority to and did not grant permission for Defendants to commit the acts complained of in this Complaint.” Orton is not a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc.

There have been attempts at settling the case, but they haven’t been able to come to an agreement. The trial was pushed back originally to 2020 after the original presiding judge retired. All motions disputing anything filed to the case must be filed by tomorrow.