New Triple Threat Match Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Triple Threat 2-17-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new X-Division showcase Triple Threat Match for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. It will be Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid.

Next week’s Impact will be the go-home show before No Surrender 2022. You can see the match announcement and updated lineup below:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green
* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin
* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost
* Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid

