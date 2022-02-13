New Triple Threat Match Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new X-Division showcase Triple Threat Match for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. It will be Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid.

Next week’s Impact will be the go-home show before No Surrender 2022. You can see the match announcement and updated lineup below:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin

* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

* Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid