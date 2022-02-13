wrestling / News
New Triple Threat Match Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 13, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new X-Division showcase Triple Threat Match for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. It will be Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid.
Next week’s Impact will be the go-home show before No Surrender 2022. You can see the match announcement and updated lineup below:
* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green
* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin
* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost
* Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid
This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@The_Ace_Austin vs @_BlakeChristian vs @Laredokidpro1 pic.twitter.com/aGp7XWLpwZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 13, 2022
