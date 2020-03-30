New TV Spot For Monday Night Raw Says It “Must Be Monday”

WWE has released a new TV spot promoting Monday Night Raw on USA with the tagline “Must Be Monday.” You can see the video below, which features Ricochet, Becky Lynch, Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley all describing their action in the ring and saying that it “must be Monday.”

Of note, Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that this was the ad which Samoa Joe suffered a concussion while filming. While taking a power bomb through the announce table, Joe hit his head. He has been out since not only due to his injury but also the Wellness Policy-related suspension he was hit with late last month. That suspension is now over.