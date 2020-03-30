wrestling / News
New TV Spot For Monday Night Raw Says It “Must Be Monday”
WWE has released a new TV spot promoting Monday Night Raw on USA with the tagline “Must Be Monday.” You can see the video below, which features Ricochet, Becky Lynch, Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley all describing their action in the ring and saying that it “must be Monday.”
Of note, Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that this was the ad which Samoa Joe suffered a concussion while filming. While taking a power bomb through the announce table, Joe hit his head. He has been out since not only due to his injury but also the Wellness Policy-related suspension he was hit with late last month. That suspension is now over.
The new commercial WWE put out today for Monday Night Raw is the commercial shoot Samoa Joe suffered an injury during last month.
In my report at the time, I noted that he apparently hit his head during a table spot. That spot is still featured in the commercial, seen below. pic.twitter.com/hf0nROMjDI
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bob Costas On His Reaction When Vince McMahon Got Combative During Their Infamous 2001 Interview, People Who Think Vince “Won” the Exchange
- D’Lo Brown On Tessa Blanchard’s World Title Win and Allegations Against Her, Learning From Ron Simmons
- The Rock Reveals What Hulk Hogan Said to Him After Their WrestleMania 18 Match, Discusses When He Knew To Start Acting Like A Heel During the Match
- Jim Cornette Responds To Controversial Braun Strowman Comments, Says Strowman Wouldn’t Survive 15 Seconds in the Actual Wrestling Business