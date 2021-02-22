New United States Champion Crowned At Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

Bobby Lashley is the WWE United States Champion no more following Elimination Chamber. Riddle defeated Lashley and John Morrison to claim the title during tonight’s PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Riddle’s first main roster championship; he previously held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Pete Dunne. His win ends Lashley’s title reign at 172 days, having win the title at WWE Payback in August.

Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.