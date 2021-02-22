wrestling / News
New United States Champion Crowned At Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
Bobby Lashley is the WWE United States Champion no more following Elimination Chamber. Riddle defeated Lashley and John Morrison to claim the title during tonight’s PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Riddle’s first main roster championship; he previously held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Pete Dunne. His win ends Lashley’s title reign at 172 days, having win the title at WWE Payback in August.
Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.
Someone's ready for a #USTitle Match.@SuperKingOfBros battles @TheRealMorrison and @fightbobby RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/uChCzUqD04
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2021
Is @TheRealMorrison so nice, he's gonna do it twice?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/SXxLghTOfW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
He's in the business of hurtin'.#WWEChamber @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/2V3qt5KdUC
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
Just downright dominance.#WWEChamber @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Mgz7g3WYPE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
This is what it's like to be in the ring with @fightbobby.#WWEChamber @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/DAWu4uo1jn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
One way to stop @fightbobby? FLOAT ON 'EM!#WWEChamber @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/4EfuUURPoq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
Temporary alliance between @SuperKingofBros and @TheRealMorrison or not, @fightbobby is CLEANING HOUSE at #WWEChamber! #USTitle pic.twitter.com/UwLj8LIlwE
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
Now preparing for takeoff: STARSHIP PAIN 🚀#WWEChamber @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Enqn4iL6to
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
BROOOOOOOOOOOOO…
We have a brand NEW #USChampion, and his name is @SuperKingOfBros! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eqo5AIkHli
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
