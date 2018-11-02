wrestling / News
New Universal Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel to win the vacant WWE Universal title. Strowman kicked out of three F5s after Baron Corbin hit him with the title belt. Then Lesnar hit two more (including one outside of the ring) to finally score the win in under five minutes.
