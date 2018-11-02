Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

New Universal Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel to win the vacant WWE Universal title. Strowman kicked out of three F5s after Baron Corbin hit him with the title belt. Then Lesnar hit two more (including one outside of the ring) to finally score the win in under five minutes.

