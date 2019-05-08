New Unlisted WWE Video Gives Inside Look at Creative Team

– A new WWE video that was unlisted takes an insider’s look at the company’s creative team. You can see the video below, which was posted on May 3rd with an “Unlisted” status which means that you can only view it if you have the link. The video appears to be a recruiting video showing off the various members of the writing staff and their backgrounds, as well as what their job (and those of the writing assistants) is like.

The video includes Dewey Foley, who is a creative assistant for the company, as well as Jen Pepperman who recently won a Daytime Emmy for her work on the Amazon series After Forever.

The creative team discuss their responsibility for creating seven hours of live content a week and the high pressure that goes along with that, as well as the heavy travel schedule. The video acknowledges that script changes are sometimes made right up until show time, though it is all presented in a very corporate-style, recruitment/orientation fashion.

WWE can always set the video to private, but they have not done so as of yet. So watch it before it’s gone, folks.