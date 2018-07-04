New Update on Content Plans For The WWE Network’s Vault Section

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE’s plans for the WWE Network’s Vault section will be to not upload new collections. The company plans to continue to add additional content to sections that have already been established. For example, there will be updates including the remainder of Mid-South Wrestling episodes, more WWWF All-Star Wrestling, more WCW Saturday Night episodes. The company will also be adding up to 75 hours of more old WWF Coliseum Home Videos