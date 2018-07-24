New Update on Jason Jordan’s WWE Status

– Jason Jordan has been out of action for months following neck surgery. It had been reported that he was close to a return, but according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (via No DQ), that is far from the case…

He just hasn’t been cleared. It’s a neck injury. He’s been involved in community outreach events and promotional things for WWE but they’re not going to put him back in the ring on a full-time level until the doctors feel he can do it and be healthy and not re-injure himself. They are very, very cautious now.