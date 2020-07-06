wrestling / News
New US Title Design Expected To Debut on RAW Tonight
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
It seems that WWE is set to debut a new design for the United States title on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. According to a report from Wrestlevotes, the belt will have a ‘clean, yet prestigious’ look to it. The current champion is Apollo Crews, who is in the middle of a feud with MVP and Bobby Lashley.
The current design has been more or less unchanged since WWE adopted the belt from WCW, when Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Benoit in a tournament final at Vengeance 2003.
The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says WWE Should Have Done More With Roman Reigns The Night After Beating Undertaker
- Bianca Belair On Making Her Raw Debut Without a Crowd, Who She’s Learned From in WWE
- Arn Anderson Recalls Pushing WWE to Sign AJ Styles, James Storm & Bobby Roode, John Cena’s Response
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019