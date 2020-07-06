New US Title Design Expected To Debut on RAW Tonight

It seems that WWE is set to debut a new design for the United States title on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. According to a report from Wrestlevotes, the belt will have a ‘clean, yet prestigious’ look to it. The current champion is Apollo Crews, who is in the middle of a feud with MVP and Bobby Lashley.

The current design has been more or less unchanged since WWE adopted the belt from WCW, when Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Benoit in a tournament final at Vengeance 2003.