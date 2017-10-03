wrestling / News
WWE News: New Usos vs. New Day HIAC Promo, Gallows & Anderson Talk Raw Win
– Here is a new promo for Sunday’s Usos vs. New Day HIAC match…
The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles will be defended INSIDE #HellInACell at @WWE #HIAC streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/1VoI3oVl5G
– Here are Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows commenting on last night’s Raw win over Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan. The good brothers said that they came to WWE to bat people up and make money. They gave Hardy & Jordan some praise, but said at the end of the day, they are still nerds.