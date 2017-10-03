wrestling / News

WWE News: New Usos vs. New Day HIAC Promo, Gallows & Anderson Talk Raw Win

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The New Day The Usos Hell in a Cell WWE HIAC

– Here is a new promo for Sunday’s Usos vs. New Day HIAC match…

– Here are Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows commenting on last night’s Raw win over Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan. The good brothers said that they came to WWE to bat people up and make money. They gave Hardy & Jordan some praise, but said at the end of the day, they are still nerds.

article topics :

New Day, The Usos, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading