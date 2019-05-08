New Version of WWE Network Is Coming This Year – Downloads, Multiple Tiers, More

– WWE has revealed that a new version of the WWE Network is coming later this year. During the 2019 Business Partner Summit that took place before WrestleMania 35 (originally reported by Fightful), WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios said that the “new platform” is coming sometime later in the year. The new version was developed with Endeavor Streaming and Massive Interactive, who the company partnered with in January.

Barrios noted that the new version will include “better Search for seamless discovery, Download to Go, increased personalization,” and new content. Wilson added that “there will even be a multi-tier plan which will provide various perks and VIP access, so there’s actually something for everyone.” Wilson didn’t give details on what the tiers would offer, but noted that the new platform will be available in more languages and local currency.

WWE has been hinting at a multi-tiered WWE Network for some time, with public references to it going back to 2016. Details on what that tiered plan might involve has had different descriptions over the years, including the use of more of its library, less expensive mobile-only plans, access to independent wrestling content and other ideas.

There was no specific launch window mentioned at the Partner Summit.