wrestling / News
New VICE TV Produced Vince McMahon Documentary To Air Next Month
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that VICE TV is producing a new documentary about Vince McMahon that will air this October. The documentary will cover his entire career, including his retirement from WWE after the scandal caused by the Wall Street Journal articles published about him.
