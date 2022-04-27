wrestling / News
New Video From Jimmy Uso’s Most Recent DUI Arrest, Uso Completes Court-Ordered Courses
Last July, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI, his third arrest in the last three years. TMZ has revealed footage from the arrest which sees Uso arguing with the officer and cursing at him after being offended by something the officer said before a field sobriety test The exchange is as follows:
Officer: I’m hoping you beat it this time, too
Uso: Are you serious?! Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.
Uso: That’s crazy, right? He didn’t have to say that s***.
Officer: The nice thing?
Uso: The nice thing?! Bro, you don’t need to say the s*** you’re saying. I get it. I’ve been here. Let’s do it.
Uso: You’re an a***hole. You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.
Officer: I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But, I’m sorry.
Uso was initially pulled over for speeding and running a red light, but later charged with misdemeanor DUI. He reportedly failed the field sobriety tests and blew a .202 and .205.
Uso later pleaded no contest to the charge. He was ordered to complete several classes related to the event and has done so.
