New Video From Jimmy Uso’s Most Recent DUI Arrest, Uso Completes Court-Ordered Courses

Last July, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI, his third arrest in the last three years. TMZ has revealed footage from the arrest which sees Uso arguing with the officer and cursing at him after being offended by something the officer said before a field sobriety test The exchange is as follows:

Officer: I’m hoping you beat it this time, too

Uso: Are you serious?! Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.

Uso: That’s crazy, right? He didn’t have to say that s***.

Officer: The nice thing?

Uso: The nice thing?! Bro, you don’t need to say the s*** you’re saying. I get it. I’ve been here. Let’s do it.

Uso: You’re an a***hole. You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.

Officer: I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But, I’m sorry.