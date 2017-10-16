Video of Jim Cornette Being Ejected From Convention After Santino Marella Incident Online

– New video featuring Jim Cornette being asked to leave after his heated argument with Santino Marella last weekend has come online. You can see the video below courtesy of The Hannibal TV of security asking Cornette to leave shortly after the argument.

Cornette and Marella have both issued their own statements (which contradict each other, of course) over what happened. You can read them here (Marella) and here (Cornette). Their issues stem from a situation years ago when Cornette was fired from OVW after slapping Santino after the latter allegedly laughed at a moment involving the Bogeyman that was supposed to be frightening.