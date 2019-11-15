New Video Looks at CM Punk’s Arrival at WWE Backstage

– FOX has released a new video following CM Punk as he comes to the WWE Backstage studio before his surprise debut on the show. You can see the video below of Punk secretly arriving on the FOX lot and hiding his appearance, then making his way into the building and up the elevator.

As reported, Punk will be appearing regularly in his role as correspondant, though not necessarily every week. The show airs Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1 at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT.