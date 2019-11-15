wrestling / News
New Video Looks at CM Punk’s Arrival at WWE Backstage
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX has released a new video following CM Punk as he comes to the WWE Backstage studio before his surprise debut on the show. You can see the video below of Punk secretly arriving on the FOX lot and hiding his appearance, then making his way into the building and up the elevator.
As reported, Punk will be appearing regularly in his role as correspondant, though not necessarily every week. The show airs Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1 at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT.
"I'm not gonna break the internet. I'm gonna break the world." – @CMPunk
Watch as @FOXSports followed the 'Voice of the Voiceless' from the hotel to his SHOCKING return on @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/cA8Rs4xlQo
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 15, 2019
