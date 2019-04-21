Various News: New Video Looks At Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll, Taiji Ishimori Talks What He’s Learned In Wrestling, Matt Taven’s Podcast Streaming On FITE

– The NWA has released a new video recapping the story leading up to the match between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll at the Crockett Cup for the NWA World title. It happens on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina and streams on FITE for $19.99, as well as ROH HonorClub and traditional PPV. Here is the card:

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners are the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Jazz (c) vs. Sienna (NWA Women’s Championship)

– Taiji Ishimori recently spoke with Muscle and Fitness about performing at Madison Square Garden for the G1 Supercard and what he’s learned over the years.

He said: “The depth of pro wrestling. As I’ve wrestled for many years, I kind of started to feel like I knew everything about what pro wrestling is, but after working with some of those legends, I realized that there is still so much in pro wrestling that I must learn and acquire. With time, comes respect. When I started wrestling, and I was young, I wasn’t really interested in tomorrow, or any potential injuries that I might get. Now [at 36], I consider those things more, and I’m a little bit more careful about it.”

