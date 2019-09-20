New Video Previews Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins & More on FOX Game Show 25 Words of Less

– WWE has released a new video previewing Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The New Day and more competing on FOX’s new game show 25 Words of Less. You can see the video below, which also includes Apollo Crews and Ali.

The series premiered in regular format this week and is hosted by Meredith Viera, with the first WWE episode airing today. The schedule is:

* September 20: Ali and Apollo Crews vs. Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* September 27: Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Ali and Apollo Crews

* October 4: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Big E and Xavier Woods

* October 11: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Apollo Crews and Ali

* October 18: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E