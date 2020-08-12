wrestling / News
New Video Reveals What Randy Orton Said to Ric Flair Before Punting Him
August 12, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted on this week’s Raw, the show ended with Randy Orton delivering a punt to the head of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. WWE released a new video detailing what Orton was whispering to Flair before he delivered the punt.
Based on the video, Orton said to Flair, “It is all gonna be over soon. I promise you, Ric. I promise you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Ric.” That footage is available below.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Refusing to Job to Matt Morgan In Short Match In TNA, If He and Morgan Had Any Backstage Heat
- Miro Fires Back at User Who Says Lana’s The One Who Should Have Been Fired
- Chris Jericho, Scott D’Amore Make Big Donations to GoFundMe For Kamala’s Funeral Expenses
- NXT Talent Told Not To Use MMA Skills Against Shayna Baszler At Raw Underground