New Video Reveals What Randy Orton Said to Ric Flair Before Punting Him

– As noted on this week’s Raw, the show ended with Randy Orton delivering a punt to the head of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. WWE released a new video detailing what Orton was whispering to Flair before he delivered the punt.

Based on the video, Orton said to Flair, “It is all gonna be over soon. I promise you, Ric. I promise you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Ric.” That footage is available below.