Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Video Shows the Power of Nia Jax, Batista Praises CM Punk, New WWE Flashback Clips

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ronda rousey nia jax WWE Raw

– WWE has posted a new video showing off the power of Nia Jax ahead of her match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.

– WWE has shared two “This day In History” posts to hype the WWE Network. The first is a clip of Sting & Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson Clash of the Champions II. The second is a photo of Triple H’s King of the Ring win.

– After CM Punk revealed that he probably wouldn’t accept an invitation to the White House, Batista offered his praise on Twitter.

article topics :

Batista, CM Punk, Nia Jax, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading