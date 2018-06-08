wrestling / News
WWE News: New Video Shows the Power of Nia Jax, Batista Praises CM Punk, New WWE Flashback Clips
– WWE has posted a new video showing off the power of Nia Jax ahead of her match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.
– WWE has shared two “This day In History” posts to hype the WWE Network. The first is a clip of Sting & Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson Clash of the Champions II. The second is a photo of Triple H’s King of the Ring win.
ON THIS DAY: #Stinger & @WWEDustyRhodes went to BATTLE with #ArnAnderson & #TullyBlanchard at the second-ever #WCW #ClashofChampions! https://t.co/UvAHhRf4j3 pic.twitter.com/eCLCAJojhG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2018
– After CM Punk revealed that he probably wouldn’t accept an invitation to the White House, Batista offered his praise on Twitter.
Would @CMPunk accept an invitation to visit Donald Trump at the White House? Not exactly. #UFC #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/kHSZlhli7M
— Sports Illustrated MMA (@SI_MMA) June 7, 2018
just another reason to love this dude!! https://t.co/C0Tpq1KAY3
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 8, 2018