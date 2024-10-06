wrestling / News
New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
– As previously noted, former WWE Champion The Rock made a shocking return last night to close out WWE Bad Blood following the main event. The Rock didn’t anything during the broadcast, but he was seen staring down Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Footage later surfaced showing Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu reacting to Rock’s return while they were situated in the stands.
During the footage, Solo Sikoa can be seen telling Jacob Fatu, “It’s part of the plan.” You can view that live clip below:
“It’s Part of the plan” 😳😳
-Solo Sikoa on The Rock returning
HOLY SHIT THIS IS HUGE🤯😳 @conman167 @itswheezyblonde @MrSantiZap pic.twitter.com/RTjQjpNfcH
— Andrew Rampersad (@AndrewRamp18272) October 6, 2024
