– As previously noted, former WWE Champion The Rock made a shocking return last night to close out WWE Bad Blood following the main event. The Rock didn’t anything during the broadcast, but he was seen staring down Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Footage later surfaced showing Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu reacting to Rock’s return while they were situated in the stands.

During the footage, Solo Sikoa can be seen telling Jacob Fatu, “It’s part of the plan.” You can view that live clip below: