New Videos Preview Latest AEW Unmatched Action Figures

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new set of videos are out looking at the latest AEW Unmatched action figures. Ringside Collectibles has released the following videos previewing the Unmatched Series 2 figures for Ortiz, Santana, Wardlow, MJF, Tay Conti, and Sting:

