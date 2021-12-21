wrestling / News
New Videos Preview Latest AEW Unmatched Action Figures
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
A new set of videos are out looking at the latest AEW Unmatched action figures. Ringside Collectibles has released the following videos previewing the Unmatched Series 2 figures for Ortiz, Santana, Wardlow, MJF, Tay Conti, and Sting:
