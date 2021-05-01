wrestling / News

WWE News: New Vignette For Aleister Black’s Return, Bianca Belair & Street Profits vs. Bayley & Dirty Dawgs Clip

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aleister Black

– WWE aired a new vignette for Aleister Black’s return on Smackdown, in which Black told a story about how he learned about reality. You can see the vignette below, described as follows:

“Take a trip inside the mind of Aleister Black for a lesson in reality.”

– Bianca Belair and the Street Profits beat the Dirty Dawgs and Bayley to open Friday’s show. You can see a clip from that match below, as well as a post-match interview where the Profits say this was the first step in their recapturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:

