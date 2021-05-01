wrestling / News
WWE News: New Vignette For Aleister Black’s Return, Bianca Belair & Street Profits vs. Bayley & Dirty Dawgs Clip
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE aired a new vignette for Aleister Black’s return on Smackdown, in which Black told a story about how he learned about reality. You can see the vignette below, described as follows:
“Take a trip inside the mind of Aleister Black for a lesson in reality.”
– Bianca Belair and the Street Profits beat the Dirty Dawgs and Bayley to open Friday’s show. You can see a clip from that match below, as well as a post-match interview where the Profits say this was the first step in their recapturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
- Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
- Chaos Project On How They Became Tag Team In AEW, Luther Auditioning To Be The Dark Order’s Manager
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker