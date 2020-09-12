WWE News: New Vignette For Smackdown’s Mystery Woman, Alexa Bliss Hits Sister Abigal on Nikki Cross

– WWE aired a new vignette teasing the arrival of Smackdown’s incoming mystery woman. You can see the video below, which reveals more (literally) of the wman than we saw last week. While last week’s vignette just focused on the woman’s heeled feet and fur coat, we saw more of the woman including blond hair and a two-piece dress.

There continues to be a ton of speculation as to who the woman is with names suggested including Carmella, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Sonya Deville.

– Alexa Bliss’ slip into the dark side continued, as during the Fatal Four-Away match to determine Bayley’s #1 contender for Clash of Champions she hit Nikki Cross with Sister Abigail. You can see a clip from the match with the moment below. Despite the maneuver and an attack by Bayley, Cross managed to win the match and will get her title shot at the PPV.