New Vignette On WWE Smackdown Teases Arrival Next Week
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
A new mystery vignette aired on this week’s Smackdown hinting at something coming on next week’s show. The latest of the ominous vignettes aired on Friday’s show and featured the date of April 25th, 2025 which is next week’s episode.
You can see the segment below. This is the latest in a series of vignettes that began back on the first Smackdown of March.
Otro tease de Aleister Black. La semana que viene. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/I9aQLUHlsM
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 19, 2025
