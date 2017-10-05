New Way to Watch ROH & More Fite TV Content on Roku

Credit Pauul Jordan and PWinsider.com: The Fite App on Roku updating yesterday adopting the same interface as on the PC and Android devices that allows you not to have a mobile device in order to watch on your television. So that means it’s even easier to watch ROH television, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and much more. All you need to do is download the app to Roku, create an account and you’re ready to go. For more info on Fite TV, click here.