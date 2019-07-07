WWE News: New Web Series Imagines Undertaker Going to WCW in 1997, Bret Hart Attacker Set For Hearing

– A new WWE series, Reimagined, has debuted with an episode imagining what would have happened if Undertaker went to WCW in 1997. You can see the video below, which features Bruce Prichard, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Jeff Jarrett, Sting, and and more. The video imagines Undertaker ending Goldberg’s streak, an Undertaker vs. Sting match during their prime and more::

– PWInsider reports that Bret Hart’s attacker from the Hall of Fame ceremony will appear in court in Brooklyn on Tuesday on two counts of assault in the third degree as well as trespassing in the Hall of Fame attack.