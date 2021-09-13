wrestling / News

New Women’s Champion Determined at ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

The ROH Women’s Championship is vacant no more, with a new champion crowned at Death Before Dishonor. Rok-C defeated Miranda Alize at tonight’s PPV to capture the title, giving the company its first female champion since Kelly Klein was stripped of the title when her contract was not renewed in January of 2020.

The win marks Rok-C’s first title in ROH; she was officially signed along with Alize last week.

You can see clips from the match below:

