New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin.
The win makes Aliyah and Rodriguez the first Women’s Tag Team Champions since the titles were stripped from Sasha Banks and Naomi back in May after they walked out of Raw and were indefinitely suspended.
