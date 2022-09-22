wrestling / News

New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Grand Slam Dynamite John Moxley Image Credit: AEW

We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.

The win marks Moxley’s third reign with the title, which was vacated Dynamite after CM Punk won it at All Out due to the backstage altercation that occurred following the PPV.

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam, Jeremy Thomas

