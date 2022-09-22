New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.

The win marks Moxley’s third reign with the title, which was vacated Dynamite after CM Punk won it at All Out due to the backstage altercation that occurred following the PPV.

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022