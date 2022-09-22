wrestling / News
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
The win marks Moxley’s third reign with the title, which was vacated Dynamite after CM Punk won it at All Out due to the backstage altercation that occurred following the PPV.
The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
.@JonMoxley counters Danielson right into the single leg crab! #AEW World Championship is on the line here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pGkbZz3M5P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
.@bryandanielson putting immense pressure on @JonMoxley in this #AEW World Championship match! #AEWDynamite Grand slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6gRX63I9Wl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan Was Once Stopped By Customs Over His 2×4
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week