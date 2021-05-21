wrestling / News
New World Tag Team Champions Crowned On Impact Wrestling (Clips)
We have new Impact World Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Violent By Design cashed in their Call Your Shot Trophy for a shot at FinJuice after they defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Joe Doering and Rhino battled the champions and got the win to claim the titles. You can see clips from the match below.
This marks Rhino and Doering’s first run with the titles, and ends FinJuice’s reign at 68 days. The NJPW team won the titles from the Good Brothers on the March 13th episode of Impact. Rhino had won the Call Your Shot Trophy during the gauntlet match at Bound For Glory last year.
