New World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Determined on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed have their next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships set following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Swerve In Our Glory defeated FTR to get a rematch against The Acclaimed after Swerve Strickland hit Dax Harwood with a low blow, followed by a Big Bang Catastrophe from Keith Lee for the win, with the Gunns getting involved by holding Cash Wheeler back from breaking up the pin.

Swerve In Our Glory lost the Tag Team Titles to The Acclaimed at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. No word yet on when the title match will go down.