New World Women’s Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have a new AEW World Women’s Champion following the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the title. Shida fended off the other Outcasts, nailing them with kendo sticks before she was able to roll up Storm to get the pinfall victory.
The win marks Shida’s second reign as Women’s World Champion and ends Storm’s second reign at 67 days. Storm won the title from Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing in May.
