New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)

– As previously noted, Tony Khan came out after Skye Blue’s match during yesterday’s AEW Dark TV tapings and offered Blue a spot in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale this weekend at AEW All Out. The spot reportedly appeared to be improvised after Blue got a big reaction during her match. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and WrestlingInc.com have now now posted clips of the moment on Twitter, which you can see below.

The Women’s Casino Battle Royale now has 21 confirmed entrants for the match. Competitors for the match now include: Skye Blue, Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida. The winner of the match will receive a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championshi.

AEW All Out is set for tomorrow at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Wow! Tony Khan announces Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) will be in the Casino Battle Royale pic.twitter.com/HgBfAC3xf2 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 4, 2021