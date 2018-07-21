Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: New Wrestler Debuts at Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings, Kyle O’Reilly Comments on Special Olympics Appearance

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin

ROH is running a set of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. During the tapings, Jeff Cobb made his debut for the company. He arrived after a Top Prospect Tournament match between FR Josie and Eli Isom, destroying both men…

– Kyle O’Reilly, along with Undisputed Era stable mates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong were at the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Chicago earlier today. O’Reilly posted the following on Instagram…

article topics :

NXT, ROH, ROH TV, WWE, yle O’Reilly, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading