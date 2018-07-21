wrestling / News
Various News: New Wrestler Debuts at Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings, Kyle O’Reilly Comments on Special Olympics Appearance
ROH is running a set of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. During the tapings, Jeff Cobb made his debut for the company. He arrived after a Top Prospect Tournament match between FR Josie and Eli Isom, destroying both men…
Scoop 14 – FR Josie vs Eli Isom in a Top Prospect Tournament match. Qualifying match? pic.twitter.com/Exmwqq885u
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018
Scoop 15 – Jeff Cobb attacks both guys, making his ROH debut. pic.twitter.com/rWZGoXs51v
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018
Scoop 16 – Jeff Cobb makes his ROH debut pic.twitter.com/eW0XREhdbN
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018
– Kyle O’Reilly, along with Undisputed Era stable mates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong were at the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Chicago earlier today. O’Reilly posted the following on Instagram…