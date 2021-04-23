wrestling / News
New Wrestling Company Opens In Mexico, Attempting To Acquire Top Mexican Stars
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a new wrestling company is opening in Mexico which has offered several wrestlers more than they are earning elsewhere. One of the major concert promoters in the country is behind the move. He is hoping to get top stars under exclusive deals, and has been telling people that he is trying to get on television.
He is also attempting to grab huge stars from the country, including Rush, Dragon Lee and Andrade El Idolo. Those three specifically turned the offer down, as they want to remain free agents. Rush is hoping to start his own company. Lee and Andrade would likely work with Rush, while keeping themselves open for AAA.
