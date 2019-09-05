wrestling / News
New Writer Set For 205 Live With WWE Writer Shakeup
September 5, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, WWE made some changes to their writing staff. Ryan Ward has stepped down as the head writer of Smackdown, replaced by former RAW head writer Ed Koskey. Meanwhile, former 205 live head writer Jonathan Baeckstrom has taken over as Raw’s lead writer.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that with Baeckstrom leaving 205 Live, Chad Barbash will take over as the lead writer for that show. Barbash had already been handling those duties with Baeckstrom working for Heyman in the past month or so, ever since Heyman took over the creating direction of RAW.
