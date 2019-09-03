New WWE Book Highlighting Female Superstars Coming In 2020

– DK Publishing, in conjunction with WWE, will be releasing WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! on May 5, 2020. The 128-page book will be authored by L. J. Tracosas.

From the publisher:

The top female Superstars in WWE’s history, plus their most exciting moments and matches!

Charting the rise of female Superstars from glamour to glory!

Get ready for a new era in sports entertainment! WWE: Kicking Down Doors honors the female Superstars who are driving the “Women’s Evolution” in WWE. Join in the action as the top female Superstars battle it out in WWE Evolution, the very first all-women pay-per-view event. Discover how time-honored greats such as Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Lita proved their dominance in the ring. Chart the progression of female Superstars from glamorous sidekicks to fierce and fabulous “Divas” to the powerful Superstars of today. Celebrate current Superstars, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Ronda Rousey, who are setting a new gold standard for sports entertainment. Find out how all of these amazing women (plus many more) have changed the game and are ruling the ring!