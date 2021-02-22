New WWE Champion Crowned at Elimination Chamber (Highlights)

We have a new WWE Champion following Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at last to beat Drew McIntyre and become WWE Champion. McIntyre won the Chamber match against AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and Kofi Kingston, only to be attacked by Bobby Lashley after the match. It was implied that Miz had made some deal with the Hurt Business and as Lashley left, Miz cashed in to win the title. You can see pics and video of the match and post-match segment below.

The win marks Miz’s second WWE Championship reign, having previously held the title from November of 2010 to May of 2011. McIntyre’s reign, his second, ends at 97 days. You can see our coverage of the PPV here.

He gave it everything he had.@DMcIntyreWWE remains at the top of the mountain! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/gVlTqAQpvD — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021