New WWE Champion Crowned at Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman Betrays Brock Lesnar (Pics, Video)

– Ladies and gentlemen, his name is Paul Heyman, and he is not truly the advocate for The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Even The Beast Incarnate does not instill loyalty among his allies, even one as underhanded and opportunistic as Paul Heyman. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar lost his title at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to challenger Bobby Lashley, thanks in part to a betrayal on the part of Lesnar’s former advocate, Paul Heyman.

It appears Heyman’s “firing” by The Tribal Chief, Universal champion Roman Reigns, and his brief reunion with Brock Lesnar were nothing but a ploy all along. During tonight’s title match, the referee was knocked out when Lesnar countered The Hurt Lock into an F5. Reigns ran out during the match while the referee was unconscious and speared Lesnar. However, while Paul Heyman initially looked scared, he then handed the WWE Championship to Reigns, proving their split was nothing but an elaborate ruse.

Reigns then whacked Lesnar with the WWE title belt, which he then threw to the floor. Heyman then left with The Tribal Chief, allowing Lashley to cover Lesnar and pick up the win. Thus ends Brock Lesnar’s sixth reign as WWE Champion at a mere 28 days.

Lesnar won the belt four weeks at WWE Day 1 earlier this month, making it the shortest WWE World title reign of his career. This is the second WWE title win and reign for Lashley. You can also view some clips and images from the title match below.

