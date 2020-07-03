wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE Chronicle On Jeff Hardy Premiere Date, Gulak Promo, Bella Twins Support Frontline Workers

July 3, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jeff Hardy Smackdown

WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Chronicle focusing on Jeff Hardy will premiere on WWE Network on Sunday, July 12th.

– Drew Gulak stands by his promo on AJ Styles from June 24th.

– The Bella Twins created gift boxes for the frontline workers in their community.

