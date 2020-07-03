wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE Chronicle On Jeff Hardy Premiere Date, Gulak Promo, Bella Twins Support Frontline Workers
– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Chronicle focusing on Jeff Hardy will premiere on WWE Network on Sunday, July 12th.
– Drew Gulak stands by his promo on AJ Styles from June 24th.
I stand by my words. ⚡🌬🪁 #SmackDown https://t.co/vQipMA9NQ9
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 3, 2020
– The Bella Twins created gift boxes for the frontline workers in their community.
