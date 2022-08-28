New WWE Clash at the Castle Preview Highlights Drew McIntyre’s Homecoming

– Drew McIntyre is returning home for WWE Clash at the Castle. BT Sport released a new preview video for the event, highlighting McIntyre’s homecoming for the show. You can check out the new preview below.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion in the main event at the show, which is scheduled for September 3. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. It will also be broadcast on BT Sport 2 in the UK.